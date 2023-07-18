Water conservation drive on war footing in state: Jal Shakti minister

Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh said, the groundwater level in various districts of the state has increased due to the launch of the water conservation drive on war footing. Earlier in Bundelkhand, women faced hardships in fetching water, while today piped water has reached the households under Har Ghar Jal Yojana launched under the Jal Jeevan Mission, said minister. (Pic for representation)

Speaking at a conference on ‘Current status and opportunities to ensure source sustainability for water schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission’ Singh said, unprecedented changes are being witnessed in Bundelkhand and Vindhyan region of the state. Earlier in Bundelkhand, women faced hardships in fetching water, while today piped water has reached the households under Har Ghar Jal Yojana launched under the Jal Jeevan Mission, he said.

Renovation of ponds, construction of check dams, launch of Amrit Sarovar project, revival of rivers and ponds are being done across the state under the water harvesting programme, he said.

Conservation of water is not a small task. By conserving water, we can secure our future. Along with water harvesting and water conservation, tree plantation is also necessary. The tree plantation drive should be launched by the department in all the districts, he said.

UP has progressed on the path of development under the successful guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and efficient leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. There has been a change in the thinking of the people due to the participation of social organisations with the state government. Like cleanliness, now water harvesting has also become a mass movement in the state, he said.

Jal Shakti Minister said, the positive results are visible as now people have joined hands with the state government in water conservation and water harvesting projects. The people can stay healthy only with clean water. To create awareness among the masses and to motivate them for water conservation, the workshops on clean drinking water, water harvesting and water conservation should be organised at the village, block and district level as well, he said.

Later secretary , Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply, Balkar Singh said, rainwater harvesting is important to increase the level of groundwater. Today there are 15,000 amrit sarovar sin UP. The health of the people residing in the rural areas has improved due to the supply of tap water under Jal Jeevan Mission. Their economic condition is also improving, he said.