Inspector suspended for sale of waqf land to Mukhtar Ansari’s wife in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Ali Zaidi has suspended a waqf inspector the alleged illegal sale of eight bighas of waqf property to jailed former MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afsha Ansari in Lucknow. The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board has already sacked the caretaker of the property in question. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Known as Daroga Mir Wajid Ali, the property in question is located in the state capital’s Saadatganj area. Despite being registered with the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board, the property was sold to Afsha Ansari in connivance with the inspector Muntazir Mehndi, it was alleged.

The board has already sacked the mutawalli (caretaker) Abbas Ameer in this matter.

Board chairman Ali Zaidi said eight bighas of the 13- bigha property had been sold to Afsha Ansari’s company Gloris Land Developer Pvt Ltd in 2013 at the behest of the then chairman.

The current chairman initiated proceedings by sacking the former chairman’s special mutawalli (caretaker) Abbas Ameer after he was found to have tampered with waqf records. Ameer also allegedly included the land of Maharaja Agrasen Vidyalaya in Daliganj in the waqf records by means of forgery.

Board chairman Ali Zaidi deleted this private property in Daliganj from the waqf records and returned it to the owners Anoop Goyal and Nand Kishore Verma and informed the district magistrate in this regard. The chairman said a letter will be sent to the district magistrate to initiate action in the matter.