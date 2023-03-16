Varanasi likely to get international cricket stadium

Varanasi will soon have an international cricket stadium, the foundation of which is likely to be laid by prime minister Narendra Modi during his proposed visit to the city on March 24, district government officials have said. The Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) may be involved in the overall development of the areas surrounding the stadium (HT File)

According to a senior official at the Raja Ka Talab tehsil, 32 acres of land has been acquired outside Ganjari village in Varanasi for the stadium. The land owners were reportedly given ₹121 crore as compensation.

Meanwhile, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajiv Shukla and secretary Jai Shah, along with a team of technical experts, recently inspected the land, and held a meeting with the office-bearers of Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) for discussions about the stadium project, an office-bearer of Varanasi Cricket Association (VCA) said.

After the meeting with Shukla and Shah, VCA secretary Javed Akhtar Khan said: “Varanasi will have an international cricket stadium. Thanks to BCCI, UPCA, the government of India and the U.P. government for the support for a global-standard stadium in Varanasi.”

Confirming the development, regional sports officer RP Singh said the construction of the stadium would begin soon. The Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) may be involved in the overall development of the areas surrounding the stadium.