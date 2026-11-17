A 20-year-old man allegedly hacked a 23-year-old woman to death before dying by suicide in a hotel room in Babatpur under the Baragaon police station area of Varanasi in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The woman’s body was found in the bathroom, while the man was found hanging from the ceiling. For representation only (Sourced)

The deceased were identified as Jai Vikas and Priya Kesari, both residents of Varanasi.

A police officer said they received information about two bodies being found in a hotel room in Babatpur. A police team immediately reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The hotel’s entry register contained the names and addresses of both deceased. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Neetu Kadyan and additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Gomti Zone, Nripendra, also reached the spot and inspected the scene.

The families of both deceased were informed, and a forensic team was called. After the hotel room was opened in the presence of family members, the bodies were found inside. The woman had a knife injury on her neck, while the man was found hanging, the officer said.

The DCP said prima facie, the man allegedly killed the woman before taking his own life by hanging. He was the brother-in-law of the woman’s elder sister.

Both bodies were taken into police custody and sent for post-mortem examination. Police said evidence was being collected and all aspects of the case were being investigated.

A police officer said the initial probe suggested that the man was angry over the woman’s marriage being fixed elsewhere.