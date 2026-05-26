Students of Lucknow University staged a protest on Monday amid talks about the dress code directive for university students across the state. They marched from the Red Building to Gate No. 1 of the university. Their request to submit a memorandum to the vice chancellor was denied. VC, faculty must adopt dress code first: LU students march against directive for uniform

The students argued the dress code curtails personal freedom and alleged potential corruption in awarding contracts for uniforms. They also demanded that the VC and faculty adopt the dress code first. As soon as the students reached Gate No. 1 and began blocking the road in front of the gate, police forces detained the protesting students.

“A university is a centre for freedom of thoughts and personality development, not a place of uniformity. Imposing a dress code on students is an unnecessary interference with personal freedom and the right to expression. The standard of education is determined by thinking, knowledge, and opportunities — not by clothes,” said NSUI state coordinator Shubham Kharwar.

BAPSA Unit president Manav Rawat said, “We reject the dress code. Imposed uniforms foster fascism, not discipline. Students learn how to present themselves through life when they dress freely at the university. If uniforms are mandated for us, the same rule must apply to the VC and the Governor. If implemented, we will protest.”

Lohia Vahini national vice president Abhishek Srivastava Babu also said that if a dress code is implemented for university students, the same must apply to professors and the VC. “Mandatory uniforms infringe upon students’ freedom. With a uniform tender likely to be released after mandatorily implementing them for university, there are serious apprehensions that it might lead to corrupt practices and favouritism. The administration should prioritise pressing issues like infrastructure and academic quality over clothing,” he added.

The demonstration was led by convener Shashi Prakash Mishra while NSUI state vice president Aryan Mishra were also among those present.