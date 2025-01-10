Visitors returning to Sangam after years will be amazed by city’s transformation: Jaiveer Singh

As millions of pilgrims and devotees from across the country prepare to gather in Prayagraj for the over-a-month-long Mahakumbh, it is set to be the largest spiritual, cultural, and social festival for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma, Indian culture, and values. With its foundation rooted in the scientific alignment of the congregation at Sangam with planetary positions, the Mahakumbh has also earned recognition from UNESCO, said Jaiveer Singh, Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture minister, in a candid interview with Rajesh Kumar Singh. Jaiveer Singh, Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture minister, (File)

Here are the edited excerpts from the interview:

What arrangements have been made by the government for the organisation of Mahakumbh?

Preparations for the Mahakumbh began three years ago. The state government has mobilised resources to organize a grand Mahakumbh. Infrastructure facilities, including railways, roads, and airports, have been improved to facilitate pilgrims’ travel to Prayagraj. Grand-scale arrangements have also been made for devotees’ stay.

What impact will Mahakumbh have on the development of Prayagraj?

Organising the Mahakumbh has provided impetus to Prayagraj’s development. It will boost the local economy by creating employment and business opportunities for local residents and entrepreneurs. Infrastructure in the district has significantly improved. People visiting the Sangam after years will be amazed by the city’s transformation.

The issue of pollution in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers has been raised by various social groups. What steps have been taken?

Preparations began post-monsoon to clean the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) have been constructed, and drains flowing into the rivers have been tapped. A 4,000-hectare area along the rivers has been marked for Mahakumbh’s organization. All departments have collaborated to make the event a success.

How will Mahakumbh boost tourism and culture?

Exhibitions of 12 tourist circuits are being organised in the mela area. ODOP (One District One Product) items from 75 districts will be displayed, and stalls for tourist and pilgrim destinations have been set up. Artists will get opportunities to showcase their art. Preparations will be completed before January 13. Visitors will glimpse Uttar Pradesh’s potential.

The Kumbh will be a milestone for Uttar Pradesh’s tourism development, bringing together people from various cultures and faiths. It will showcase social harmony and brotherhood. The tourism department has also developed an app providing information in 11 languages to assist visitors.

What arrangements have been made to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s art and culture?

Four stages have been set up in the mela area for programs by top artists, while 20 stages in the city will host local artists. Around 15,000 artists registered with the UP Tourism and Culture Department will perform.

Artists from Braj, Awadh, Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, and Western Uttar Pradesh will showcase their talents. Additionally, helicopter rides for ₹3,000 have been arranged. A package has been designed for pilgrims to visit religious destinations such as Kashi, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, and Naimisharanya via helicopter or road.

Special trains and flights have been organized for visitors. The department has set up 2,500 luxury tents and created a dome city near Sangam to provide a unique experience for pilgrims. The UPSTDC has made all necessary arrangements.

A large number of tourists and pilgrims from foreign countries are expected to attend Mahakumbh. What arrangements have been made by the government?

With the cooperation of the central government, arrangements have been made for people from around 50 countries to visit Mahakumbh. Non-resident Indians and migrants with faith in Sanatan Dharma will participate. Ambassadors and High Commissioners from these countries will also attend. A significant number of visitors from foreign countries are expected to join Mahakumbh.