Voter roll ‘anomalies’: Congress moves Pilibhit court, seeks FIR against DEO

More than three weeks after it alleged large-scale anomalies in the voter list of Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, the Congress on Monday filed an application in a court there seeking registration of an FIR against the district election officer (DEO) and a court-monitored probe into the matter. Congress alleges that many entries were made late at night and on Sundays without physical Form-8 or supporting documents. (For Representation)

The application has been filed under Section 156(3) CrPC/BNSS, seeking directions to police to register a case and investigate the role of senior officials responsible for maintenance of the electoral roll.

Congress leaders alleged that despite the Election Commission already taking action against two SDMs and a computer operator, the main accountability lies with the DEO under whose supervision the entire revision exercise was carried out.

After the final draft of the electoral roll was published on April 10 this year following Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, names of 13,150 voters in Pilibhit Sadar Assembly constituency were changed between July and September, while their EPIC numbers and serial numbers remained the same.

“Around 884 voters who are still residing in the constituency were deleted from the list despite submitting documents. Around 2,600 voters who do not live at the given addresses were added,” alleged former state Congress general secretary Kumud Gangwar.

In total, Congress alleges irregularities in 16,554 voter records in Pilibhit Sadar seat alone. The party claims that a 55-member team verified booth-wise records of about 3.48 lakh voters and found that on searching EPIC numbers online, details of other persons were appearing.

Congress also alleges that many entries were made late at night, on Sundays and public holidays, without physical Form-8, supporting documents or hearing by the Electoral Registration Officer, as required under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

Congress says the probe so far has stopped at lower-level officials. The DEO, who is also the district magistrate, was the custodian of the roll and had forwarded the inquiry report to the chief electoral officer, it adds,

“The DEO cannot escape responsibility. The manipulation could not have happened without the knowledge or negligence of the top officer. We want an independent, court-monitored investigation to fix the chain of accountability,” Gangwar said.

The issue was first flagged by Congress on October 21. Following this, UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa ordered a probe. The DEO’s inquiry found that VRC computer operator Anil Kumar had entered 13,779 Form-8 applications between May 31 and August 29, 2026.

Of these, 10,470 were approved and 3,309 rejected. No physical forms or supporting documents were found. On October 22, an FIR was lodged against two EROs — Puranpur SDM Mayank Goswami and Amaria SDM Hemant Chaudhary — and operator Anil Kumar. They were subsequently removed.

On November 1, the Election Commission ordered suspension of both SDMs and directed addition of BNS Section 198 in the FIR. The CEO also ordered deactivation of ECINET IDs of all VRC computer assistants across UP and re-verification of rolls in all districts.

Congress says this action is incomplete and that the DEO must also be investigated as the irregularities continued for months under his watch. The court is expected to hear the application on Wednesday and seek a report from police and election authorities.