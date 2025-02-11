Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Warmer days ahead as mercury rises across Uttar Pradesh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 11, 2025 08:50 AM IST

On Monday, maximum temperatures increased in Prayagraj and Agra divisions, while no significant changes were reported in the remaining divisions.

The day temperatures are once again rising after a period of north-westerly winds that had brought a slight drop in mercury across the state. Over the past 24 hours, weather conditions remained dry in Uttar Pradesh. Dense to very dense fog was recorded at isolated areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh, with Ballia recording a minimum surface horizontal visibility of 40 meters.

On Monday, highest day temperature in the state was recorded in Prayagraj at 31.1 and Varanasi (BHU) at 31 degrees Celsius. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
On Monday, highest day temperature in the state was recorded in Prayagraj at 31.1 and Varanasi (BHU) at 31 degrees Celsius. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

On Monday, maximum temperatures increased in Prayagraj and Agra divisions, while no significant changes were reported in the remaining divisions. Day temperatures were markedly above normal (more than +5°C) in the Agra division, appreciably above normal (+3.1°C to +5°C) in the Meerut division, and above normal (+1.6°C to +3°C) in the Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, and Jhansi divisions. Temperatures remained normal (-1.5°C to +1.5°C) in the remaining divisions.

On Monday, highest day temperature in the state was recorded in Prayagraj at 31.1 and Varanasi (BHU) at 31 degrees Celsius.

Over the past 24 hours, night temperatures were appreciably above normal in the Gorakhpur and Agra divisions, while no significant changes were recorded in the rest of the state. Temperatures were below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) in the Ayodhya division, above normal (+1.6°C to +3.0°C) in the Prayagraj, Agra, and Meerut divisions, and normal (-1.5°C to +1.5°C) in the remaining divisions.

Ayodhya recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 7 degrees Celsius.

The state forecast is weather is most likely dry over the state. Shallow to moderate fog is very likely at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh, while mist or shallow fog is expected at isolated locations in western Uttar Pradesh. In the state capital, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 28.6°C and 9.5°C, respectively.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On