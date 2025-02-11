Warmer days ahead as mercury rises across Uttar Pradesh

The day temperatures are once again rising after a period of north-westerly winds that had brought a slight drop in mercury across the state. Over the past 24 hours, weather conditions remained dry in Uttar Pradesh. Dense to very dense fog was recorded at isolated areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh, with Ballia recording a minimum surface horizontal visibility of 40 meters. On Monday, highest day temperature in the state was recorded in Prayagraj at 31.1 and Varanasi (BHU) at 31 degrees Celsius. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

On Monday, maximum temperatures increased in Prayagraj and Agra divisions, while no significant changes were reported in the remaining divisions. Day temperatures were markedly above normal (more than +5°C) in the Agra division, appreciably above normal (+3.1°C to +5°C) in the Meerut division, and above normal (+1.6°C to +3°C) in the Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, and Jhansi divisions. Temperatures remained normal (-1.5°C to +1.5°C) in the remaining divisions.

Over the past 24 hours, night temperatures were appreciably above normal in the Gorakhpur and Agra divisions, while no significant changes were recorded in the rest of the state. Temperatures were below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) in the Ayodhya division, above normal (+1.6°C to +3.0°C) in the Prayagraj, Agra, and Meerut divisions, and normal (-1.5°C to +1.5°C) in the remaining divisions.

Ayodhya recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 7 degrees Celsius.

The state forecast is weather is most likely dry over the state. Shallow to moderate fog is very likely at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh, while mist or shallow fog is expected at isolated locations in western Uttar Pradesh. In the state capital, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 28.6°C and 9.5°C, respectively.