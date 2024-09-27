West Bengal’s mosaic of art, literature and culture to be showcased in puja pandal

LUCKNOW: This year, the Bal Shashwat Foundation Puja pandal is set to celebrate the culturally prosperous state of West Bengal, showcasing the rich legacy of its amazing literature and cultural heritage and paying homage to religious leaders, freedom fighters, writers and artists through the theme ‘Shonar Bangla’. Idols of thye goddess being made in Lucknow for Durga Puja. (HT)

“This year, we aim to celebrate not only the rich cultural heritage of West Bengal but also the contributions of luminaries that the state has produced who have significantly impacted society. The celebration will honour their legacy,” said organisers of Shashwat Club Durga Puja in sector-9, Vikas Nagar, run by Bal Shashwat Foundation.

“With the theme of “Shonar Bangla” the pandal will feature symbolic representations of West Bengal’s artistic heritage, including Tagore and Nazrul’s poetry. We will pay tribute to the golden era of Bengali cinema, highlighting renowned actors, directors and composers,” said Sumit Bhowmik of the club.

Mritunjoy Mukherjee, general secretary of the club added that the pandal would also feature a stunning white and gold colour scheme, showcasing handcrafted techniques in wood, clay and jute. “Visitors can expect to see breathtaking landscapes, from the iconic Howrah Bridge to the traditional ‘hate tana rickshaw’ (hand- pulled rickshaw), yellow taxis and the nostalgic charm of mud pot tea alongside the vibrant Chandan Nagar lights,” he said.

Mukherjee added that the Durga idol would be adorned in golden colour, embellished with silver and artificial diamond jewellery.

The celebration is from October 7 to October 13.

“Our cultural team is preparing for a grand opening with 200 participants. On October 10 and 12, popular Bollywood dandiya performances will further enrich the celebrations,” he said.