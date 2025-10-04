Wife elopes, Shamli man jumps into river with 4 children; search on

A 38-year-old man allegedly jumped into the Yamuna in Shamli district along with his four children after his wife ran away with her lover. The man first threw three of his children into the river and then jumped in with the youngest, police said. The man first threw three of his children into the river and then jumped in with the youngest, police said. (For representation)

Officials said a police team tracking the man’s mobile phone reached the Yamuna bridge, where locals informed them about the incident which took place under the Kairana police station limits on Friday. A search operation with divers was underway, they added.

According to police, the man had left home around 12:30 pm on Friday with his three daughters (aged 12 & 5 years and eight months) and a three-year-old son. An eyewitness recalled seeing him buying samosas for the children before heading to the old bridge. “He gave the food to the children and then threw them one by one into the river before jumping in himself,” the eyewitness said.

Additional SP Santosh Singh said police began tracing his phone after his disappearance was reported around 1 pm on Friday. “The location was tracked near Panipat Bridge. Locals informed us he might have jumped into the river with his children. The search operation is on,” he said.

His sister told police that before the act, he had sent her videos blaming his wife and her lover for ruining his life. In the videos, the man is seen weeping with his children, saying they would all die together, and apologising to his family.

Family members of the man said the couple had been married for 14 years, but the wife had been in an extramarital relationship for three years. She had allegedly run away from home four times earlier and left again on October 2 after a heated argument between the couple.