Will give more explosive proof of ‘vote theft’ in future: Rahul

LUCKNOW Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reiterated his allegations of “vote theft” by the ruling BJP on Thursday, claiming that he has already provided evidence of it and will present more “explosive proof” in the future. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attends the DISHA meeting at Bachat Bhawan, in Rae Bareli, on Thursday (@INCIndiaX/ANI Photo)

“We are about to give you dynamic and explosive evidence...we will show you that governments are being formed by doing ‘vote chori’. The slogan ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ is spreading like fire,” he said speaking to the media on the second day of his visit to Rae Bareli.

In a press conference on August 7, Gandhi had levelled serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of direct involvement in large-scale voter fraud, with the Congress having “open-and-shut proof” of the alleged theft. Gandhi presented Congress’ research on voting in the Mahadevapura Assembly in Karnataka. He alleged “vote chori” (vote theft) of 1,00,250 votes.

He launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the Election Commission and said that “collusion” happened between the poll body and the BJP, which resulted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing his third term. Gandhi also slammed the ECI and alleged that the elections were “choreographed”.

Reacting to protests by BJP leaders in the district a day before, while he was on way to Rae Bareli, Gandhi said they should not get agitated now as “when a hydrogen bomb will come, everything will be wiped clean.”

After holding a meeting with party workers and locals of Rae Bareli, the Congress leader attended the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, before leaving for New Delhi.

His schedule included meeting booth workers of Harchandpur assembly constituency, representatives from the Prajapati Samaj and attending a programme for unveiling of Ashoka Stambh in Sadar in Rae Bareli, in two days.

Rahul Gandhi had planned a visit to Rae Bareli in mid‑July also, but it was cancelled due to “unavoidable reasons”, as announced by the Congress party. Earlier, he visited Rae Bareli on April 29 and 30 this year.