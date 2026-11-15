Woman found murdered at home in UP’s Saharanpur, probe on

A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly found murdered with her throat slit at her home in Guldasta Colony in Dehat Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday. The victim, identified as Mantasha, was alone with her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter at the time of the crime. (For Representation)

Police found her body lying in a pool of blood on a bed. The victim, identified as Mantasha, was alone with her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter when the crime occurred. Her mother, Bhuri, had gone out to purchase household essentials. When she returned, she found Mantasha lying motionless.

Preliminary police investigation suggests a possible love affair as the motive behind the murder. Police suspect that the assailant was known to the victim and have launched a search to trace him.

Investigators found that Mantasha had sustained multiple wounds to her neck inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon. Mantasha, a native of Padli village under Mirzapur police station limits, married Muqeem, a resident of Danish Colony, around four years ago. Her husband works in Delhi.

According to police, the couple had marital differences, after which Mantasha had been living separately with her mother for nearly three years.

Police said preliminary findings suggest Mantasha was allegedly involved in a relationship with another man and suspect that the relationship could have led to the murder. However, the accused is yet to be identified and arrested.

“Prima facie, a love affair appears to be the motive behind the murder. CCTV footage from cameras installed in the colony is being obtained to identify the assailant. The family had not submitted a complaint until late evening,” said Vyom Bindal, SP city, Saharanpur.