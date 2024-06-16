 Woman hangs self after killing two children - Hindustan Times
Woman hangs self after killing two children

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 16, 2024 08:50 PM IST

Rati Bhan said that when he returned home, he first discovered his wife’s body hanging from the ceiling fan in one room and the dead bodies of the two children in another room.

LUCKNOW: A 35-year-old woman hanged herself to death after killing her two children, aged around 4 and 2 years, in a village under Lalganj police station limits in Rae Bareli district on Sunday afternoon, confirmed senior police officials.

They said that the woman took this drastic step following an argument with her husband over a petty issue.

Sharing details with the media, Rae Bareli superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Kumar Agarwal said that the deceased was identified as Soni Yadav of Lodhipur, Utarawa village, and her two children, Raunak and Rimjhim.

He said the woman’s husband, Rati Bhan Yadav (40), informed that the incident took place when he had gone to drop her sister at her house on Sunday morning. Rati Bhan said that when he returned home, he first discovered his wife’s body hanging from the ceiling fan in one room and the dead bodies of the two children in another room.

The SP further said that the dead bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Woman hangs self after killing two children
