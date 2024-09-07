Woman lawyer tries to immolate herself at Bareilly SSP office

LUCKNOW A young woman lawyer allegedly tried to immolate herself outside the office of Bareilly senior superintendent of police (SSP) on Friday, alleging police atrocities and inaction against local goons threatening to rape her and throw acid on her and her younger minor sisters. The drama lasted for around one hour during which the lawyer kept shouting and crying, alleging police harassment and inaction against local goons who were from the family of a village head. (Pic for representation)

The police personnel present at the SSP office averted the incident, pacifying her by informing senior authorities about her issue. The drama lasted for around one hour during which the lawyer kept shouting and crying, alleging police harassment and inaction against local goons who were from the family of a village head. The video of the incident also went viral on several social media platforms and WhatsApp.

The lawyer alleged she had been running from pillar to post since August 24 when some local goons stopped near her house under Meerganj police station and threatened to rape her and throw acid on her face. She alleged that the goons were related to the family members of a local village head, and they were harassing her and her family as they had filed a complaint about corruption in the development work of the village.

The lawyer’s younger sister informed media persons that the village head and his family had even got lodged false FIR against all five women members of the family. She said the local police of Meerganj were under the influence of the village head and did not register their complaint even after being informed about the incident on the same day.

She said her elder sister, a practising lawyer, was running from pillar to post but police authorities paid no heed to her problems. She said her sister even tried to meet the SSP Bareilly Anurag Arya and then tried immolating herself by pouring diesel on herself.