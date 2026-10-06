Meerut, A woman and her alleged lover have been booked for the suspected murder of her husband in Meerut after his family raised doubts over his death and claimed she was seen collecting valuables from the house before his burial, police said on Tuesday.

Woman, lover booked over suspected murder of husband in Meerut; body to be exhumed

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Circle Officer Sangram Singh said Talib, a 30-year-old mason from Fatallahpur under the Lohianagar police station area, died under suspicious circumstances on September 28.

His wife Ilma had told family members that Talib's death was natural, following which relatives took his body to Budhana in neighbouring Muzaffarnagar district and buried it, the officer said.

On October 3, Talib's cousin Akram and other family members approached the police and lodged a complaint alleging that Ilma and a man identified as Aman were involved in his death, Singh said.

A case was subsequently registered under relevant provisions of law, he said.

According to police, the family later grew suspicious of Ilma's activities and came to know about her alleged friendship with Aman.

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{{^usCountry}} The family has also claimed that Ilma was seen gathering valuables from the house before Talib's body was taken away for burial. They further claimed that local residents had seen Ilma and Aman together on several occasions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family has also claimed that Ilma was seen gathering valuables from the house before Talib's body was taken away for burial. They further claimed that local residents had seen Ilma and Aman together on several occasions. {{/usCountry}}

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Police are now completing the necessary formalities to exhume Talib's body and conduct a post-mortem examination, while collecting evidence as part of the investigation, Singh said.

He said further legal action would be taken on the basis of evidence gathered during the investigation and the accused would be arrested as warranted.

Talib and Ilma had been married for around four years and have a three-year-old daughter. During questioning, Ilma allegedly accused Talib of assaulting her, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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