Woman molested in ambulance; patient-husband thrown off vehicle, dies

An ambulance driver and his helper from Lucknow’s Ghazipur area sexually harassed the wife of a patient while he was being taken to Siddharth Nagar district, police said. When her husband tried to fight back, he was thrown off the vehicle and injuries from the fall and other complications allegedly caused his eventual death, they added. Officials said police teams had been formed to catch the culprits as soon as possible.

The woman’s brother, who was also in the vehicle, was confined in the back cabin.

The police, which said that the incident took place when the vehicle was in Basti district on August 29, have booked the duo for culpable homicide, use of criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty, wrongful confinement and robbery.

Additional DCP Jitendra Dubey said police teams had been formed to catch the culprits as soon as possible.

According to police, the couple hailed from Siddharth Nagar district and the husband was seeking neuro care in a hospital in Lucknow.

As the couple found the hospital charges exorbitant, they decided to go back, and were given the ambulance driver’s contact by a doctor at the hospital.

“I was forced to sit in the front seat while my brother sat behind with my husband. After sometime, the driver and his companion started touching me inappropriately. I objected to their action many times but they did not listen,” she said in her police complaint.

She further said her voice was not going out of the ambulance as the glass panes were closed.

“My sick husband and brother sensed my trouble and protested the harassment. Around 11:30 pm, the driver and companion took off my husband’s oxygen cylinder mask and threw him off the vehicle. My brother was also assaulted,” she said.

The 30-year-old woman said the duo stole ₹10,000 from her purse along with her jewelleries and hospital reports and fled.

She added that her husband died at Gorakhpur Medical College around 9 pm on August 30.