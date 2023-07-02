Home / Cities / Lucknow News / CCTV catches chain snatcher in act, Lko cops still on lookout

CCTV catches chain snatcher in act, Lko cops still on lookout

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 02, 2023 08:14 PM IST

A 22-second viral video from Saturday, captured by CCTV cameras, was widely shared on social media on Sunday.

A woman was relieved of her gold chain in the Viram Khand area of Gomti Nagar, on Saturday. A 22-second viral video from Saturday, captured by CCTV cameras, was widely shared on social media on Sunday.

A video grab from the viral video where a woman is seen running behind the accused in Lucknow (Sourced)
A video grab from the viral video where a woman is seen running behind the accused in Lucknow (Sourced)

It shows the woman walking on the road while a man snatches her chain from behind, pushes her on the road and makes good his escape. Recovering, the woman picks herself up and runs behind the miscreant, but the man has already gone.

The police are yet to nab the accused.

In another similar incident, a team of Jankipuram police nabbed a 25-year-old man for allegedly robbing a woman’s chain.

“The accused was identified as Rajveer Singh alias Ajit Singh, a labourer by profession and a resident of Shamli district, against whom several cases are registered in various districts of U.P,” a police press note read.

“A mangal sutra with a gold locket along with a wrecked two-wheeler was found in his possession. The person was arrested on Saturday by Lucknow police near the CDRI campus in Jankipuram extension and has now been sent to jail,” added the press note.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out