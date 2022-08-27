Working to empower youths via tech: U.P. CM Yogi
U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath was addressing the gathering of the beneficiaries of different welfare schemes and people in Bulandshahr
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said his government is working to empower youths through use of technology and developing a sense of self-reliance among them. He also said women’s security and empowerment were the priority of the government and they were being benefitted through different welfare schemes of the government. “Women feel more secure because of improved law and order situation in the state,” Yogi added.
He was addressing the gathering of the beneficiaries of different welfare schemes and people in Bulandshahr during his two-day visit to Meerut division on Saturday. On the occasion, he distributed tablets and laptops to over 1000 students during a programme at Nikunj Hall. He also handed over a cheque of ₹5.68 crore fund to 967 self-help groups operating in the district under Rashtriya Gramin Ajivika Misson and ₹2.32 crore cheque to beneficiaries of PM Rojgar Srijan Yojana and other employment generation schemes.
Asserting that he would do his best for the overall development of the district, the CM said people of the district reposed their faith in the government. “We have been working hard for peoples’ prosperity, security and better future of the youth,” he said. Mentioning different welfare schemes of the Union and the state governments, Yogi said the government was providing benefits of all these schemes to people without discrimination.
He said different development projects, including super thermal power plant in Khurja area, Kalyan Singh Rajkiya Medical College, Asia’s biggest airport in Jewar and Ganga Expressway between Meerut and Prayagraj were under way along with developments in Khurja pottery industry and in industrial area of Sikandrabad.
Earlier, the CM inspected the district women hospital and under construction hospitals and administrative buildings of Kalyan Singh Rajkiya Medical College. He warned the construction agencies against any compromise with the quality and said stern action would be initiated if he received any such complaints.
Uttar Pradesh ministers Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Narendra Kashyap, Brijesh Singh, party’s west UP president Mohit Beniwal, MP Surendra Nagar and other party leaders also attended the programme.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
