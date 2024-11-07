Yogi Adityanath invokes Shivaji, underscores ‘batenge...’ message in Maharashtra campaign

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took his message of “batenge toh katenge, ek rahengey to nek rahengey (will be slaughtered if divided, unity will make us worthy)” to the Maharashtra assembly election campaign. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during a public meeting for Maharashtra assembly elections, at Teosa, in Amravati on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

Addressing public meetings in support of the Mahayuti (NDA alliance) candidates in Washim, Amravati and Akola, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said Chhatrapati Shivaji united every Indian, adding that unity will ensure safety and strength.

Yogi Adityanath also said those who don’t like Lord Bajrangbali should go wherever they want to.

“Who in India doesn’t believe in Lord Ram and Bajrang Bali? In the Treta Yuga, when Lord Bajrangbali was there, the concept of Islam didn’t even exist. Why people are being stopped from taking out Ram Navami processions or reading Hanuman Chalisa?” he asked.

In an apparent reference to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s stance on issue of Maratha reservation, Adiyanath asked the electorate not to get divided on the basis of caste.

Jarange-Patil had warned the BJP of a “political encounter” in the upcoming assembly elections, citing the unfulfilled demand for Maratha reservation.

Addressing an election rally at Washim in western Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, Adityanath appealed: “Jab bate the, tab kate the. So don’t be divided, stay united and stay together. If you are united, you are also safe.”

“Make people realise your strength, do not divide on the basis of castes,” he said, invoking the legacy of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji to emphasize unity.

Referencing Shivaji’s message of “batiye mat” (do not get divided), Adityanath remarked, “Remember this—because whenever we were divided, we were weakened.”

“I have come here to remind you of the sacrifice and struggle of great warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who fought valiantly against the Mughal rule. We have to keep in mind the challenges before us,” Yogi said and noted that Shivaji’s strength lay in his ability to unite people.

“Inspired by Shivaji Maharaj’s efforts to establish a Hindu Empire, I urge you: do not get divided under any circumstances. If we are united, we are strong, safe, and noble,” he said.

“India should become the world’s greatest power,” he said.

He also said that the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was the beginning.

“Ayodhya was just the start. Now, we have set out in the direction of Kashi and Mathura,” he further said and pointed out that the whole world witnessed Ayodhya lit up with lamps on Diwali this time.

He said once Congress leaders dared to question the existence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, and the party had ridiculed the BJP. By taking the long-pending issue to a logical end by constructing the temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the dreams of 140 crore Indians, he said.

Speaking on the Maha-Vikas-Aghadi alliance, Yogi said, “I call them ‘anari’ (incompetent) because they disregard ‘dharma’ (religion) and ‘desh’ (country).” He questioned, “Has Congress ever truly thought about ‘India’ and ‘Indianness’?”

The BJP leader said Maharashtra will play a significant role in the goal of making India a global leader under Modi’s leadership. To achieve the goal, it is necessary to defeat the Maha Vikas Aghadi and get Mahayuti elected, he said.