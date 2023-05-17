Develop Bareilly’s Nath Corridor on KV Dham, Ram Janmabhoomi pattern: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Nath Corridor in Bareilly should be developed on the pattern of Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. The chief minister said a six-lane road should be developed around the Nath Corridor and electric buses and e-rickshaws be deployed to provide transport facility to people around the circuit. (File Photo)

He was reviewing the Bareilly Development Authority’s presentation on the development of Nath Corridor. The corridor will be built by connecting Alakhnath Temple, Madhinath, Tapeshwar Nath, Dhopeshwar Nath, Pashupatinath, Vankhandi Nath Temple to the seven mythological Nath temples in Bareilly city.

According to an official press release, the chief minister said a six-lane road should be developed around the Nath Corridor and electric buses and e-rickshaws be deployed to provide transport facility to people around the circuit.

“Develop footpaths for pedestrians, renovate Shiv temples within the circuit, provide facilities for pilgrims and beautify crossings in the area on the theme of Lord Shiva,” he emphasised.

Adityanath also viewed a presentation of the food and civil supplies department on the upgrade of ration shops (Annapurna fair price shops and public convenience centres). He said the Annapurna model shops should be set up on village society land near the village secretariat.

Distribution of rations should be made at ration shops on specified dates and electronic weighing machines and e-pos machines should be used there, he said. “Besides providing facility of getting income, caste, birth certificates at the Annapurna fair price shops and convenience centres, other items of daily use should also be made available there,” stated the CM.

Officers informed the chief minister that 52 Annapurna fair price shops were coming up in Bareilly division as part of a pilot project there.