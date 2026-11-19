With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections approaching, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday showcased his government’s law-and-order record, citing a wider anti-terror network, upgraded police infrastructure and action against organised crime while inaugurating a month-long joint training programme for the National Security Guard (NSG) and the UP Police. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath being felicitated during the inauguration ceremony of a comprehensive joint capacity-building training programme for the National Security Guard (NSG) and Uttar Pradesh Police in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

The chief minister used the occasion at Police Lines in Lucknow to underline the government’s stated zero-tolerance approach towards crime and terrorism, while projecting the expansion of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and modernisation of the police force as key components of its internal-security strategy.

Yogi Adityanath said the ATS now had 21 field units across the state, including 10 established since 2017. These units were deployed in strategically important areas, including the Indo-Nepal border, Naxal-affected districts such as Sonbhadra, Chandauli and Mirzapur, and sensitive religious and urban centres.

“The policy on internal security is clear: criminals will get no protection, terrorists will get no opportunity and there will be no compromise on national security,” he said.

He also cited the establishment of cyber police stations in all 75 districts, installation of more than 15 lakh CCTV cameras under Operation Trinetra and reduction in UP-112’s response time from 65 minutes to five-seven minutes. These figures were presented by him as evidence of the government’s investment in policing and emergency response.

Seeking to highlight the impact of the anti-crime policy, Adityanath claimed that dacoity had declined by 84% and robbery by more than 77% in the state. He said properties worth over ₹15,000 crore belonging to criminals and mafia members had been seized or demolished.

The government’s published account of its eight-year record has also cited reductions of 84.41% in dacoity and 77.43% in robbery, based on National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

Alongside the law-and-order pitch, Adityanath flagged cybercrime, hawala networks, fake currency and cryptocurrency as emerging security challenges. He said the ATS had specialised units dealing with illegal religious conversions, cryptocurrency analysis and suspicious financial transactions.

“No terrorist or anti-national element can hide behind the dark web or cryptocurrency wallets,” he said, calling for security agencies to remain ahead of adversaries through technology, intelligence and coordinated operations.

The month-long NSG-UP Police programme is intended to strengthen the operational capabilities of ATS commandos through specialised training, technology sharing and exchange of expertise. Uttar Pradesh director general of police Rajeev Krishna said the two forces already had a coordination mechanism in place.

The inauguration included demonstrations of counter-terror operations, hostage rescue, VIP security and bomb-threat response. NSG commandos arrived by helicopter, rappelled onto a building, neutralised simulated terrorists and evacuated hostages.

Adityanath also cited the revival of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), formation of three women PAC battalions and raising of six battalions of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) for the protection of sensitive establishments. He said land had been provided in Ayodhya for an NSG regional hub.

Referring to the 2016 surgical strike, the 2019 Balakot air strike and Operation Sindoor in 2025, the chief minister said the country had demonstrated its resolve to respond decisively to terrorism.

Additional chief secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad, NSG director general Bhrigu Srinivasan, DGP Rajeev Krishna, ADG (law and order) Amitabh Yash and senior NSG and ATS officers attended the programme.