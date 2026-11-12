Yogi calls for elaborate Dev Deepawali arrangements

LUCKNO Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed preparations for Ganga Mahotsav and Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, describing the festival as the identity of Kashi and a glorious expression of its cultural heritage. He directed officials to ensure the safety and convenience of the large number of devotees expected from across the country and abroad. The CM also directed officials to ensure arrangements for Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24, including langar and kirtan, at gurudwaras, and stressed training boatmen in safety measures. (File Photo)

According to a statement issued by his office, Yogi asked officials to improve arrangements based on the experiences and shortcomings of previous years. Ganga Mahotsav will be held at Namo Ghat from November 20 to 23, with cultural programmes on all four days. He directed officials to give priority to local artists.

More than 11 lakh diyas will illuminate the city’s pucca ghats, the sandy riverbank and over 100 kunds. The CM said celebrations should extend beyond the ghats to rural areas and prominent religious sites, including Sarnath and major temples.

He also directed officials to ensure arrangements for Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24, including langar and kirtan at gurdwaras, and stressed training boatmen in safety measures.

The main celebrations on November 24 will feature the Maha Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, followed by projection and laser shows, a drone display and green fireworks.