Yogi calls for modernisation of fire department; over 1,000 posts approved

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday emphasised the need to strengthen and modernise the fire department to meet the challenges posed by rapid population growth, industrialisation, and urbanisation, according to an official statement issued by the state government’s media cell.

Chairing a review meeting of the department, the CM stressed the importance of a comprehensive disaster management, rescue, and emergency response system. He directed officials to establish specialised units across regions to handle chemical, biological, and radiological emergencies, including those in super high-rise buildings. He also called for equipping the force with state-of-the-art technology and highly trained personnel.

The chief minister further called for the creation of new posts, including a district-level accounting cadre, to improve administrative efficiency and financial transparency. He also sought additional positions at the State Fire Training College to enhance the quality of training and research.

Following the CM’s directives, the state government approved the creation of 98 new gazetted and around 922 non-gazetted posts, marking a major step towards strengthening the department’s efficiency and service delivery across districts, regions, and headquarters, the statement said.

Emphasising that the fire service is directly linked to the protection of life and property, the CM said its structure must ensure a quick, efficient, and sensitive response to every emergency. He directed that the department’s reorganisation be completed promptly so that the benefits of these reforms reach the public at the earliest.

Highlighting the importance of a timely response in emergencies, the chief minister directed that small fire stations equipped with fire tenders be set up every 100 kilometres along expressways to ensure immediate rescue and relief operations within the “golden hour” of an accident.

Officials informed the CM that new operational fire service units have already been deployed at airports in Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Shravasti, Kanpur Nagar, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot, and Sonbhadra.