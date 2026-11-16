Yogi concerned over Gomti plight, confident about Unesco honour for Deepotsav in future

Describing the Gomti as the soul of Lucknow, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday gave a call for conserving the river and restoring its purity, while also stressing the enforcement of a complete ban on the use of single-use plastic, “a serious challenge to the environment and human health.” Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Gomti Utsav-2026 in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT Photo)

He also highlighted the Ayodhya Deepotsav, the 10th edition of which was held on November 7 this year, and said if it continues to grow at this level, UNESCO will one day grant it global recognition.

“Today, the Deepotsav in Ayodhya has become the most grand event in the world,” he said.

Addressing the Gomti Utsav-2026 event here, he further said, “Using plastic for immediate gain is not only polluting our rivers and nature but is also a major threat to our secure future. Therefore, the general public should completely boycott it.”

He said people pollute water by throwing plastic waste into the rivers after worship, which is a grave sin. The chief minister appealed to people to use cloth or disposable bags.

Emphasising the conservation of the Gomti , the chief minister said that the river flows uninterrupted and pure before Lucknow, but loses these qualities as it enters the city.

Noting that the state government constructed a new sewage treatment plant (STP) to prevent drains and sewers from flowing into the Gomti, he appealed to the festival committee that the Gomti Utsav should begin with a pledge for the river’s purity and uninterrupted flow.

Observing that the Gomti is revered in this region as the Adi Ganga, he said all the great civilizations and cultures of the world have flourished on the banks of rivers, and India’s major pilgrimage sites are also located on the banks of rivers.

Women power can compete with even the world’s largest food companies with their skills, he said, adding that previous governments gave the state “One District One Mafia” while the current government has introduced schemes like “One District One Product” and “One District One Cuisine.”

Expressing concern over the current lifestyle, the chief minister said that today family members living under the same roof are confined to their smartphones.

“Celebrations are essential to counter this growing isolation. Events like the Gomti Utsav provide a wonderful opportunity to bring people out of their homes and reconnect with society and family,” he said.

The chief minister suggested to the Gomti Utsav Committee: “Local artisans, handicraftsmen, and traditional cuisine makers should be given a major platform at the festival. This will not only boost the local economy but also provide people with an opportunity to connect with traditional cuisine while guaranteeing its purity.”

Gomti Gaurav Samman

The chief minister honoured prominent figures who have made contributions in various fields with the Gomti Gaurav Samman.

Those honoured included Prof Sunita Mishra, Rajesh Pandey, Sunita Chandra, Jayant Krishna, Atmaprakash Mishra, Vinod Mishra, Ambika Prasad Bajpai, Sumit Rungta, Suryamani Singh, Anand Prakash, Soniya Nityanand, Sandeep Tiwari, Justice Rangnath Pandey, Suresh Bahadur Singh, and Atul Agnihotri.

Those present on the occasion included Rajiv Mishra, chief patron of Gomti Utsav, Sarvesh Asthana, conceptualizer and poet of Gomti Utsav, Ramakrishna Yadav, president of the Festival Committee, Sarvanarayan Jha, vice chancellor of Central Sanskrit University, Prof Soniya Nityanand, vice chancellor of KGMU, and Malti Yadav, councilor, along with a large number of other dignitaries.