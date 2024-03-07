Yogi highlights Saifai’s shiftfrom fear to progress

Kanpur Sharing an anecdote about how he and six other ascetics were asked to halt their journey to Kanpur via Saifai by the police in 1996 for safety concerns, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Wednesday that Saifai had emerged as a beacon of progress for rural India. Yogi criticised the previous governments for their lack of substantive action, accusing them of merely token gestures. (Pic for representation)

Underscoring the transformation of Saifai from fear to progress, he inaugurated a 500-bed super-specialty hospital at Saifai University of Medical Sciences.

Saifai is the ancestral village of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and pivotal in his politics. Yogi Adityanath paid rich tributes to SP founder and three- time UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav for envisioning the university and this mega health care project in rural hinterland.

The super-specialty hospital, constructed at a cost of ₹490 crore, aims to provide advanced healthcare facilities to the surrounding districts.

Yogi Adityanath reflected on the transformation of perceptions surrounding Saifai and Etawah, attributing it to improved healthcare infrastructure and governance initiatives. He highlighted the shift from fear to progress, underscoring the importance of dialogue and development--oriented policies.

He criticised the previous governments for their lack of substantive action, accusing them of merely token gestures. He contrasted this with his administration’s swift response to the region’s needs, citing the rapid establishment of the super-specialty hospital as evidence of effective governance.

“In the light of these developments, Saifai stands as a testament to the transformative power of visionary leadership and effective governance, signalling a new era of progress and prosperity for rural India,” he added.

He affirmed his commitment to prioritising healthcare and said his government would religiously follow Prime minister Narendra Modi’s vision of inclusive development. He listed the state government’s efforts to ensure accessible healthcare, citing the provision of treatment in government hospitals and the benefits extended through the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

After the inauguration, he gave appointment letters to 14 non-teaching staff members. Among the appointees were individuals from states beyond Uttar Pradesh, including Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Odisha.

Yogi went on to emphasise that the establishment of the university in Saifai had not only advanced healthcare but also provided an opportunity for people from various regions to contribute to the nation’s progress. He highlighted the significance of the institution, saying that without it, the vision of a thriving rural India would remain unrealised.