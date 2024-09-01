Yogi inspects SSU, praises it for preserving cultural heritage

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a surprise inspection of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU), Varanasi, on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspecting SSU Varanasi on September 1. (HT photo)

Giving this information, SSU vice chancellor Prof Bihari Lal Sharma said the CM was apprised that a 3-D museum based on the evolution of Vedic literature will come up at the university.

Yogi, who was on a daylong visit to the temple town, also inspected the development works at the university. The VC and other officials informed the CM in detail about teaching and other development and academic activities of the university.

During the inspection, Yogi visited the library, hostels along with various faculties of the university. He also saw ancient manuscripts stored in Saraswati Bhavan library of the SSU.

Moreover, Prof Sharma said the proposal to convert the Government Ayurvedic College, Chowkaghat, again into a faculty of the SSU was accepted.

On the VC’s request, the CM inspected the 234-year-old main building situated on the university campus and directed to make a museum on Indian astrology and astronomy and the works done by Indian sages.

The VC said the chief minister was overwhelmed after seeing the rare manuscripts preserved in the university’s library. These included the “Raas Panchadhyayi”, the “Bhagavad Gita” and the “Durga Saptashati” among others.

The CM praised the university for continuing the campaign to preserve Indian culture. He also observed the work of conservation of manuscripts by the National Mission for Manuscripts with the support of the Government of India in the extension building.

Yogi visited the Research Hostel and Ganganath Jha Hostel. The VC informed the chief minister about making the signboards of all the departments of the campus in Sanskrit language. After inspecting the SSU, the CM visited the Kashi Vishwanath Baba Kaal Bhairav temples.

Yogi was accompanied by several state ministers, including Ravindra Jaiswal, Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, MLAs Dr Neelkanth Tiwari and Saurabh Srivastava, the SSU vice chancellor, Varanasi DM S Rajalingam and additional police commissioner S Chinnappa among others.

The CM also attended a party programme on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hastkala Sankul premises in Bada Lalpur. On the occasion, UP Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh was also present.