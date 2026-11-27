Laying stress on financial integrity, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday cautioned newly appointed auditors and assistant accountants against signing improper files under pressure.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and UP minister Suresh Khanna at an appoint letter distribution ceremony in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI PHOTO) more less

He pointed out that during the Samajwadi Party (SP) regime, ₹1,400 crore was spent on the Gomti Riverfront project—which had an initial budget of ₹167 crore—yet the project remained incomplete.

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He noted that while lower-level employees ended up in jail due to following verbal orders, those who looted public funds to acquire properties in England and Australia are living a life of luxury. Similarly, in the case of the JPNIC (Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre) project, ₹800 crore was spent against a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of ₹200 crore, yet the work remained unfinished after spending ₹800 crore.

The chief minister made the remarks after the distribution of appointment letters to 1,594 auditors and assistant accountants selected by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). This group includes 201 auditors and 1,393 assistant accountants.

He also said the ‘Saifai Syndicate’ would be unable to keep track of the pace at which his government is distributing appointment letters simply because they know how to count nothing but currency notes.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister remarked that prior to 2017, there was no transparency in the recruitment process. As soon as a job advertisement was released, the ‘uncle-nephew’ duo would set out to extort money, he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister remarked that prior to 2017, there was no transparency in the recruitment process. As soon as a job advertisement was released, the ‘uncle-nephew’ duo would set out to extort money, he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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“While one person would take the examination, someone else—a ‘Munnabhai’ (imposter)—would walk away with the appointment letter. Disrespecting merit is a grave sin, and these appointment letters serve as a tribute to the hard work of the youth,” he said.

“In 2015-16, a candidate who had secured only a ‘third division’ in high school, intermediate, and graduation was somehow declared a topper for the post of SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) in the Public Service Commission examination. Today, youths are securing appointments based solely on merit, without the need for recommendations or financial transactions. This benefit is reaching everyone—from the youth of the Tharu tribe in Chandan Chowki (Lakhimpur Kheri) to candidates from ordinary families in Rae Bareli, Jaunpur, Shahjahanpur, Gorakhpur, and Lucknow.”

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‘BJP improved law and order in state’

Yogi said his government worked hard to improve the law and order situation in the state which had taken a back seat under SP rule. He said in 2017 when he came to power, HCL invited him to address their employees whose strength was 100 then. The number of employees has now grown from 100 to 18,000 on the HCL campus in Lucknow, with women accounting for 60% of the workforce, he said.

“Today, women employees can return home fearlessly even at 2am. Previously, the state was known for the production of crude, illicit firearms and explosives; now, it produces the world-class AK-203 rifle, and the BrahMos missile is being manufactured in Lucknow.”

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