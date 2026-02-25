Yogi wraps up Singapore visit with ₹1 lakh crore investment proposals

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath concluded his two-day Singapore visit with investment proposals worth ₹1 lakh crore, of which memoranda of understanding (MoUs) exceeding ₹60,000 crore have been signed. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath with Singapore ministers on the second day of the visit on Tuesday. (Sourced)

Interacting with media persons on Tuesday, the chief minister expressed confidence that the investment would prove to be a milestone in the direction of making the state a $1 trillion economy.

Adityanath said the world today has become completely transparent and investors were aware of every activity taking place in Uttar Pradesh. This, he said, was the reason the state had received significant investment commitments in a short period.

“The Team UP has received investment proposals of over ₹1 lakh crore in Singapore, out of which MoUs worth ₹60,000 crore have already been concluded through Invest UP. Meetings continued from 8:30 am until late at night, and programmes continued from early morning on the second day as well,” the chief minister said.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has made remarkable progress in various sectors of holistic development over the past 11 years,” the CM added.

Carrying forward the same vision, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed rapid growth in infrastructure, logistics, the service sector and public welfare over the past 8.5 to 9 years, he said, adding that India and Uttar Pradesh are now being viewed positively at the global level.

The chief minister said he met more than 100 representatives during the visit. “Positive and meaningful discussions were held with the President, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, home minister and energy minister of Singapore. In addition, meetings were held with chairpersons and CEOs of major fintech companies. Several companies are already investing in India and Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

He pointed out that some companies have already invested in the Ganga Expressway project, which is being developed as the country’s longest expressway, adding that there has been a 360-degree positive transformation in investors’ perception of Uttar Pradesh.

“The delegation also visited highly advanced facilities where general public access is restricted. In particular, Singapore’s expertise was studied for developing cargo facilities and MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) in association with the soon-to-be-operational Noida International Airport at Jewar,” the CM said.

“Currently, many aircraft from India and across the world come to Singapore for MRO. Such a facility can be developed in India, especially at Jewar. Investors have made serious preparations on this subject and are ready to take forward the possibilities with Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

According to the chief minister, the delegation also visited Singapore’s world-class skilling centre, the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

Yogi said he was pleased to note that the initiative in Uttar Pradesh to convert scale into skilling in every district and to link skilling with employment through the development of the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment Zone had similarities with the model in Singapore. He expressed hope that the programme would be advanced further in collaboration with the centre.

He appreciated finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, and all members and officials of the delegation for their active participation in continuous meetings. He also expressed gratitude to the Indian High Commission and its team for effectively presenting Uttar Pradesh’s potential in sectors such as trade, technology, tourism, logistics, infrastructure, data centres, semiconductors, MRO and skilling.

Yogi expressed confidence that the investment agreements signed and proposals received in Singapore would accelerate Uttar Pradesh’s progress towards achieving the target of a $1 trillion economy.

CM pitches UP’s pro-business environment to Singapore Deputy PM

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath met Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and minister for trade and industry Gan Kim Yong, as well as coordinating minister for national security and minister for home affairs K Shanmugam on the second and last day of his visit.

Discussions focused on leveraging Singapore’s expertise in urban planning, internal security frameworks and digital governance to achieve the goal of making UP a one trillion dollar economy.

During his interaction with Yong, Yogi emphasised UP’s pro-business environment, highlighting the state’s vast land bank and the connectivity that will soon be provided by the Noida International Airport, Jewar.

The meeting also included discussions on the possibilities of companies from Singapore establishing industrial townships in the Delhi NCR region, with special focus on semiconductor manufacturing and green hydrogen modules.

In his dialogue with Shanmugam, Yogi discussed the modernisation of law and order systems in UP, with emphasis on Singapore’s technology-integrated policing model and disaster management protocols.

While addressing members of Singapore’s business community present during these meetings, the chief minister invited independent financial funds and private investors to invest in the state’s logistics and data centre sectors.

He stated that the simplification of regulatory processes and the single window clearance system have significantly reduced the timelines for completion of major projects in UP.