Yogi’s Adityanath’s ‘courtesy call’ on Uttar Pradesh governor comes on day of developments

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath met governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presents the 'Six Golden Pages' book written by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar to State Governor Anandiben Patel during a courtesy call, at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Governor of UP-X)

An official spokesman described the meeting as a courtesy call that lasted about half-an-hour. The chief minister went to Raj Bhavan at about 6.30pm and was there till about 7pm.

Those aware of the development said the chief minister, apparently briefed the governor about various political developments, and the state government’s move to convene the state legislature’s Monsoon session in the coming weeks.

Yogi’s meeting with the governor assumes significance as it comes amid reports of rumblings within the BJP over “Sanghathan versus Sarkar” (organisations versus government) following the BJP’s poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya met BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi to hold discussions about the unfolding developments in the party.

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with a group of about 30 ministers who have been deployed to prepare the party for bypolls in 10 assembly constituencies in the coming months.