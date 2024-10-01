Menu Explore
Lucknow-Kanpur road journey in 45 minutes by next year

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 01, 2024 11:49 AM IST

The next rainy season will give commuters on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway the gift of a new road that will reduce travel time between the two cities by 45 minutes

As we bid adieu to monsoon this year, the next rainy season will give commuters on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway the gift of a new road that will reduce travel time between the two cities from the current two hours to 45 minutes.

65% construction work on Lucknow-Kanpur Road has been completed(HT)
65% construction work on Lucknow-Kanpur Road has been completed(HT)

“At least 65% work is done and everyday we are accumulating carbon credits by saving fuel with the use of 3D automatic machine guided (AMG) technology being applied on road for the first time in India. We expect the road will be ready for use by May-June 2025,” said a senior National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official in Lucknow.

He said with monsoon over, workers are allowed to work round-the-clock and will eventually catch up more speed in coming weeks.

The 56-km stretch, including 11.5-km elevated and 45-km greenfield expressway, is India’s first road to use 3D AGM technology and will connect Lucknow ring road with Kanpur ring road.

The entire stretch will be access controlled that means no one can enter the highway apart from the three entry/exit points given by the NHAI.

“The road will be so smooth that your coffee kept in the car won’t spill,” said the official. Sharing statistics on progress of the highway construction, the official said a total 2300 girders are to be placed and 1900 have already been placed.

“The use of new technology has helped save on capital expenditure and operational expenditure too,” said the official.

