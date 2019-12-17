Maestros look to checkmate disability at National School Chess Championship for the Blind

cities

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 19:09 IST

PUNE For the first time since its its inception in 1997, the All India Chess Federation for Blind (AICFB) will host the first National School Chess Championship for the Blind at the Mumbai Maratha Fruitwala Dharamshala, Alandi, from Wednesday.

At least 200-plus players will be in action in the u-10, u-12, u-14, u-16 and open categories.

Kerala schools have withdrawn from the tournament due to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the state.

“They (Kerala) don’t want to risk their students moving out of, so they are not coming,” said Charudatta Jadhav, president, AICFB.

“This championship is of strategic importance and gives us a chance to identify talent early and groom them to represent the country at world championships. It is designed to transform chess for the blind in the country and serve towards our vision of making India one of the top three countries in the world for chess for the blind,” added Jadhav.

The AICFB has also launched Chess Mitra, an app for the blind.

The tournament will be played in the Swiss League Format.

First three rounds will be played on day one and will begin at 9 am.