e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Cities / Maestros look to checkmate disability at National School Chess Championship for the Blind

Maestros look to checkmate disability at National School Chess Championship for the Blind

cities Updated: Dec 17, 2019 19:09 IST
HTC
HTC
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE For the first time since its its inception in 1997, the All India Chess Federation for Blind (AICFB) will host the first National School Chess Championship for the Blind at the Mumbai Maratha Fruitwala Dharamshala, Alandi, from Wednesday.

At least 200-plus players will be in action in the u-10, u-12, u-14, u-16 and open categories.

Kerala schools have withdrawn from the tournament due to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the state.

“They (Kerala) don’t want to risk their students moving out of, so they are not coming,” said Charudatta Jadhav, president, AICFB.

“This championship is of strategic importance and gives us a chance to identify talent early and groom them to represent the country at world championships. It is designed to transform chess for the blind in the country and serve towards our vision of making India one of the top three countries in the world for chess for the blind,” added Jadhav.

The AICFB has also launched Chess Mitra, an app for the blind.

The tournament will be played in the Swiss League Format.

First three rounds will be played on day one and will begin at 9 am.

top news
France, others block China’s move to rake up Kashmir at UN Security Council
France, others block China’s move to rake up Kashmir at UN Security Council
In rejecting Pak condemnation of citizenship law, India sends 2 suggestions
In rejecting Pak condemnation of citizenship law, India sends 2 suggestions
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
Tesla Cybertruck may be a no-go in Europe due to safety concerns
Tesla Cybertruck may be a no-go in Europe due to safety concerns
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi commissioner on Jamia protests
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi commissioner on Jamia protests
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities