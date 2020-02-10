Man arrested for setting wife on fire after giving triple talaq

cities

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 19:34 IST

Bareilly A man, along with four of his family members, was arrested on Monday for allegedly setting his wife on fire after giving her triple ‘talaq’ (divorce) for not meeting dowry demands.

The incident took place in Kheda Tanda village in Azim Nagar area of Rampur Sunday night, said police.

“Mohd Arif (the accused) first came to my house and pronounced triple talaq to my daughter. He then returned to his house and set my daughter on fire,” said Nazakat, father of Seema, the victim who has been admitted to TMU Medical College in Moradabad with severe burn injuries.

“I came to know that my daughter had been admitted to the hospital only after 3-4 hours,” he said.

Arun Kumar, ASP, said: “The parents of the victim have filed a complaint, saying that their daughter was burnt by her in-laws after her husband pronounced triple talaq. Five people have been arrested.”

The woman with 75% burn injuries is currently undergoing treatment in Moradabad. A police team has been sent to record her statement and further investigations are on, he added.