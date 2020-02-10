e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Man arrested for setting wife on fire after giving triple talaq

Man arrested for setting wife on fire after giving triple talaq

cities Updated: Feb 10, 2020 19:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Bareilly A man, along with four of his family members, was arrested on Monday for allegedly setting his wife on fire after giving her triple ‘talaq’ (divorce) for not meeting dowry demands.

The incident took place in Kheda Tanda village in Azim Nagar area of Rampur Sunday night, said police.

“Mohd Arif (the accused) first came to my house and pronounced triple talaq to my daughter. He then returned to his house and set my daughter on fire,” said Nazakat, father of Seema, the victim who has been admitted to TMU Medical College in Moradabad with severe burn injuries.

“I came to know that my daughter had been admitted to the hospital only after 3-4 hours,” he said.

Arun Kumar, ASP, said: “The parents of the victim have filed a complaint, saying that their daughter was burnt by her in-laws after her husband pronounced triple talaq. Five people have been arrested.”

The woman with 75% burn injuries is currently undergoing treatment in Moradabad. A police team has been sent to record her statement and further investigations are on, he added.

top news
Alarm bells, panicky students, blocked roads: India’s Wuhan evacuation story
Alarm bells, panicky students, blocked roads: India’s Wuhan evacuation story
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
‘Won’t be surprised if Kejriwal loses from New Delhi seat’: Kapil Mishra
‘Won’t be surprised if Kejriwal loses from New Delhi seat’: Kapil Mishra
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Kia Motors to unveil all-new Sorento SUV, global debut on March 3
Kia Motors to unveil all-new Sorento SUV, global debut on March 3
‘Don’t muzzle press’, Kashmiri journalists tell government
‘Don’t muzzle press’, Kashmiri journalists tell government
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
Delhi: Anti-CAA protestors marching from Jamia to Parliament stopped by cops
Delhi: Anti-CAA protestors marching from Jamia to Parliament stopped by cops
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities