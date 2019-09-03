Man held for mowing down teens on Golf Course Road

cities

Gurugram Two days after two teenagers were mowed down by a luxury SUV near Business Park in Sector 65 on the Golf Course Extension Road, the police arrested a man who allegedly drove the car during the incident.

An 18-year-old street vendor and his 14-year-old brother-in-law were killed in the incident. The driver was arrested from Begumpur Khatola village near Sector 74.

Police said a probe revealed that the suspect, Amit Singh, 31, who owns a gym in the village, had gone to Arcadia Market in Sector 50 in a Land Rover and was returning, when the incident took place.

Police said the suspect was alone in the car, although eyewitnesses on Monday had said that they had seen four people escaping from the car.

‘Gol gappa’ vendor Mordhwaj Kumar, 18, of Guretha village in Badaun of Uttar Pradesh, and his 14-year-old brother-in-law, Anil, from Hamupur in Badaun, were flung in the air upon impact and thrown on the roadside. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctors had declared them dead upon arrival. Mordhwaj sold street food at Ramgarh Chowk and Anil had come to the city 10 days ago for a visit.

Subhash Boken, police spokesperson, said that after the collision, the suspect abandoned the car and fled. He was arrested from his house on Tuesday evening.

Police said the since the red Land Rover did not have a registration number plate, the suspect was traced after the police tracked down the engine and chassis number of the vehicle.

“The investigation revealed that the car was registered to one Ishwar Singh, a resident of Fatehpur Beri in Delhi. Singh had given the car to Amit’s younger brother at his wedding in February 2019. He was a relative of the bride. A police team tracked him down in Delhi after which, the police conducted arrested Amit,” said Boken.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the suspect had fled after the collision, leaving the car behind as the automatic transmission of the luxury SUV got locked when the airbags opened. The Land Rover had remained at the spot for several hours before the police called for a crane and moved it.

