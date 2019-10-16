Man who allegedly set himself ablaze at Prem Nagar police station last week dies in hospital

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:04 IST

New Delhi

Four days after a 24-year-old man allegedly set himself ablaze at the Prem Nagar police station in outer Delhi, he succumbed to burns at Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday night, the police said.

The man was upset with the police for allegedly delaying the registration of an FIR in connection with a scuffle that happened between his father and three persons of their village on Dusshera.

A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said prima facie investigation revealed the man was annoyed because the investigating officer was not attending his calls. The investigating officer, a head constable, went on leave as he fractured his hand while intervening the fight between the two parties.

A police officer said that a case of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation under sections 323,341 and 506 of Indian Penal Code was registered on the day 24-year-old Ashu allegedly set himself ablaze in the police station premises.

SD Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), said, “We arrested one person while raids are on to nab two others involved in assaulting the man and his father. A magisterial enquiry on the self-immolation incident is on.”

On Wednesday, the man’s body was handed over to his family members after the autopsy. His body was cremated at a crematorium in Aman Vihar area amid the deployment of police personnel.

