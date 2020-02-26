e-paper
Man who brandished gun, charged at policeman still at large

cities Updated: Feb 26, 2020 01:09 IST
New Delhi Delhi police till late on Tuesday had failed to arrest the man who was caught on camera firing multiple times from a pistol during clashes in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad a day earlier.

Police had identified the man as Shahrukh, a resident of Karawal Nagar.

On Monday afternoon, the video of a man emerging from a crowd of anti-CAA demonstrators with a pistol in hand was widely circulated on social media groups. Shot from several angles, the clips went viral on social media and TV news channels. In the video, the man — Shahrukh, who is wearing a red shirt and blue trousers — is spotted brandishing a pistol and walking towards the crowd. A policeman who was present at the spot, initially walked backwards, seeing Shahrukh charging towards him with a pistol. Seconds later, the policeman, armed only with a baton, again is spotted walking towards the man.

The man is also spotted firing multiple times.

Joint commissioner of police (eastern range) Alok Kumar said they have raided Shahrukh’s house and other possible hideouts on Monday. “He has been identified and our teams are hunting him,” Kumar said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer, who is probing the shooting incident, said they have many video footages of the gunman and of some other men, who are seen supporting him. “We are trying to identify the others also,” the officer said.

