Home / Cities / Mohali city accounts for 80% Covid cases in district in past two weeks

Mohali city accounts for 80% Covid cases in district in past two weeks

Even on Tuesday, of 84 fresh cases in the district, 63 (75%) were from Mohali city

cities Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 22:35 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
         

Mohali city accounts for 80% of Covid-19 cases that have surfaced in the district in the past two weeks.

Of 1,248 cases across Mohali, Kharar and Dera Bassi subdivisions in two weeks, 991 have been reported from Mohali city alone. The recovery rate in the district has declined from 93.7% to 90.4% in the same period, compounding the problem.

Even on Tuesday, of 84 fresh cases in the district, 63 (75%) were from Mohali city. The district also recorded four deaths, which took the toll to 259.

“The high number of cases in the city is due to the non-implementation of social distancing norms. People have stopped wearing masks and exercising caution,” said Dr GB Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali. “In villages, social distancing is automatically maintained and even people are taking precautions.”

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said there has been no decline in sampling being done in the district. “I urge residents to take proper precautions. A second surge can be expected in a week,” he said.

Dr Parvinder Chawla, senior consultant, internal medicine, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, said: “At our Flu Clinic, the weekly footfall had shown a steady decline from the maximum of 262 in the second week of September. After falling to 47 in the last week of October, it has started rising again in November.”

The district’s infection tally has reached 13,762, of which 1,059 cases are still active. The number of those cured stands at 12,444, including 67 patients discharged on Tuesday.

