Mohali crosses 3K mark, sees 250% surge this month

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 22:46 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit yet another grim milestone in Punjab’s Mohali district, crossing the 3,000 mark on Wednesday.

With 86 fresh cases surfacing from across the district, the total has reached 3,037. In August alone, 2,187 cases have been reported, leading to a 250% jump in infections this month.

Also, three deaths were confirmed on Wednesday, taking the toll to 67. As many as 52 of these patients have died this month, with 20 from Dera Bassi subdivision, 17 from Mohali and 15 from Kharar.

Among those who died on Wednesday there is a 62-year-old woman from Nayagaon, who was suffering from diabetes and hypertension. The other two are men, aged 43 and 58, from Lalru and Kharar, respectively. They, too, had comorbid conditions.

Amid the spike in infections and fatalities, recovery rate has fallen to 53% from the 72.5% recorded on July 1. The ratio of active cases has gone up from 26% to 43% in the same period.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali, said the rise in cases is due to extensive contact tracing, and most persons who become spreaders have travel history to other states. On the spur in deaths, he said, most of those who died had comorbid conditions, especially diabetes and hypertension.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said: “Taking cognisance of spur in deaths and cases in the district, we have directed all private hospitals to increase tertiary Covid-19 care bed capacity, especially for cormorbid patients.”