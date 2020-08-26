e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mohali crosses 3K mark, sees 250% surge this month

Mohali crosses 3K mark, sees 250% surge this month

Also, three deaths were confirmed on Wednesday, taking the toll to 67

cities Updated: Aug 26, 2020 22:46 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
         

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit yet another grim milestone in Punjab’s Mohali district, crossing the 3,000 mark on Wednesday.

With 86 fresh cases surfacing from across the district, the total has reached 3,037. In August alone, 2,187 cases have been reported, leading to a 250% jump in infections this month.

Also, three deaths were confirmed on Wednesday, taking the toll to 67. As many as 52 of these patients have died this month, with 20 from Dera Bassi subdivision, 17 from Mohali and 15 from Kharar.

Among those who died on Wednesday there is a 62-year-old woman from Nayagaon, who was suffering from diabetes and hypertension. The other two are men, aged 43 and 58, from Lalru and Kharar, respectively. They, too, had comorbid conditions.

Amid the spike in infections and fatalities, recovery rate has fallen to 53% from the 72.5% recorded on July 1. The ratio of active cases has gone up from 26% to 43% in the same period.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali, said the rise in cases is due to extensive contact tracing, and most persons who become spreaders have travel history to other states. On the spur in deaths, he said, most of those who died had comorbid conditions, especially diabetes and hypertension.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said: “Taking cognisance of spur in deaths and cases in the district, we have directed all private hospitals to increase tertiary Covid-19 care bed capacity, especially for cormorbid patients.”

top news
Expert panel to help DRDO prepare for futuristic battles, defence needs
Expert panel to help DRDO prepare for futuristic battles, defence needs
BJP to bank on PM Modi’s development plank to fight TMC in Bengal polls
BJP to bank on PM Modi’s development plank to fight TMC in Bengal polls
Parliamentary committee business not to be leaked: Venkaiah Naidu to MPs
Parliamentary committee business not to be leaked: Venkaiah Naidu to MPs
FIR against Rhea Chakraborty over drug probe in Sushant Rajput case
FIR against Rhea Chakraborty over drug probe in Sushant Rajput case
‘I’ve done it before’: Joe Biden says he knows how to lead US through crisis
‘I’ve done it before’: Joe Biden says he knows how to lead US through crisis
SG Tushar Mehta refuses permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for criminal contempt
SG Tushar Mehta refuses permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for criminal contempt
‘Can’t have one nation-one political party system’: Mamata after seven CMs meet
‘Can’t have one nation-one political party system’: Mamata after seven CMs meet
Covid: Serum Institute begins human trials, 5 volunteers given first shot
Covid: Serum Institute begins human trials, 5 volunteers given first shot
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In