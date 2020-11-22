e-paper
Mohali district gets 8 Tandarust Punjab health centres

To provide quality healthcare services to patients especially in rural areas, the state government was converting all sub-centres into health and wellness centres christened as Tandarust Punjab sehat kendras

cities Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

Eight Tandarust Punjab health centres were virtually inaugurated in Mohali by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, informed deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan who joined the programme through videoconferencing from the District Administrative Complex.

Dayalan said to provide quality healthcare services to patients especially in rural areas, the state government was converting all sub-centres into health and wellness centres christened as Tandarust Punjab sehat kendras in a phased manner.

Three health and wellness centres in Gharuan and five in Dera Bassi including one each at Saneta, Kurdi, Garanga, Issapur, Dharamgarh, Jawarpur, Karala and Bhankarpur had been upgraded and renovated.

“By December end, another 34 such centres will be ready,” he added. “Manned by community health officers, multi-purpose health workers and ASHA workers, the centres will provide 27 free medicines, six diagnostic tests and tele-consultation facilities. OPD services for hypertension, diabetes will also be extended,” said Dayalan.

The DC added that these centres would also help combat the second wave of Covid-19.

