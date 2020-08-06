Mohali’s Covid-19 count tops 1,100 with sharpest surge of 68 cases

cities

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 18:33 IST

With 68 new Covid-19 cases, the steepest spike in a day so far, Mohali crossed the 1,100 mark on Thursday.

This is also the highest number of Covid cases any of the tricity towns have recorded so far. Panchkula confirmed 65 cases on July 21, while Chandigarh’s highest count remains 64.

Thursday’s tricity tally at 179 is also the highest so far after the 143 cases on Wednesday.

Of the 1,119 confirmed cases, 625 patients have recovered and 17 have died. On Thursday, 26 patients were discharged from the hospital, bringing down the active cases to 477.

Among the 68 new cases, 21 are from Dera Bassi sub-division, 25 from Kharar area and 22 from Mohali.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan, who reviewed the status of the pandemic with the health department officials on Thursday, said the Covid spike management plan was prepared ahead of time and had now been put into action.

Under the plan, besides Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, the Covid Care Centre (CCC) at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, has been started with 200 beds for asymptomatic patients. “Another 800 beds can be pressed into use if needed. Another CCC will be set up in Dera Bassi. Private hospitals have been put on alert and told to reserve more beds for isolation cases,” he said, adding that a dedicated facility had been set up at the Mohali civil hospital for Covid-positive pregnant women.

Besides the infrastructure upgrade, testing capacity has been enhanced. Antigen testing has been commenced, allowing availability of test results within 30 minutes. “Our target is to test at least 100 contacts of positive patients in a day to check the spread of virus,” the DC said. Another TrueNAT machine for detecting of coronavirus has been installed at Dera Bassi.

Besides this, a dedicated call centre will soon be started to provide quick medical consultancy to patients opting for home isolation. “Doctors from the centre will remain in touch with the patients. Video calling facility may also be extended to patients,” Dayalan added.