1 killed, 11 hurt as luxury bus rams 16 vehicles in Khopoli

NAVI MUMBAI: A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed and 11 others were injured after the driver of a luxury bus lost control and rammed into several vehicles on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway near Shilphata in Khopoli on Thursday afternoon.

The bus, bearing a Gujarat registration number, allegedly hit 16 vehicles, including an autorickshaw and another bus, before its driver fled the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Pritam Babu Waghmare, 35, a resident of Vaoshi in Khalapur taluka, Raigad district. The 11 injured include a 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy. They sustained injuries of varying degrees and were taken for medical treatment.

According to the FIR registered at the Khopoli police station, the accident took place at around 2.25pm near the bus stand at Shilphata. The bus driver, identified as Kashinath Jayram Koli, 42, a resident of Surat, was driving a luxury bus.

According to the complaint, he was allegedly driving the bus recklessly, without paying attention to traffic conditions. He first rammed into an autorickshaw parked on the roadside. The bus then crashed into several vehicles travelling along the highway, hitting their drivers, passengers and pedestrians.

The bus was carrying passengers from Surat and was travelling from Pandharpur towards Pali in Maharashtra.

Khopoli police have booked the bus driver for causing death by rash and negligent driving under the BNS as well as the Motor Vehicles Act. Police are still hunting for the accused.