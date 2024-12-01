Menu Explore
10% water cut in city, suburbs from Dec 1-5

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 01, 2024 07:06 AM IST

A technical glitch at BMC's water supply plant will reduce water supply by 10% in Mumbai and suburbs from Dec 1-5. Repairs are ongoing.

Mumbai: A technical glitch in the pressure-controlled gate system at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Pise village water supply plant has disrupted operations, impacting water supply to Mumbai city, its suburbs, and the municipalities of Thane and Bhiwandi.

10% water cut in city, suburbs from Dec 1-5

The BMC has initiated urgent repair work to address the problem, which will continue till December 2. As a result, there will be a 10% reduction in water supply across the affected areas from December 1 to December 5. The civic body has urged citizens to use water judiciously and conserve resources during this period.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
