Mumbai: A technical glitch in the pressure-controlled gate system at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Pise village water supply plant has disrupted operations, impacting water supply to Mumbai city, its suburbs, and the municipalities of Thane and Bhiwandi. 10% water cut in city, suburbs from Dec 1-5

The BMC has initiated urgent repair work to address the problem, which will continue till December 2. As a result, there will be a 10% reduction in water supply across the affected areas from December 1 to December 5. The civic body has urged citizens to use water judiciously and conserve resources during this period.