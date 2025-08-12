11-yr-old dies after fall during Dahi Handi practice

MUMBAI: An 11-year-old boy trying to reach the peak of a human pyramid during team rehearsal for the upcoming Dahi Handi celebrations, fell from the sixth level and died on Sunday night. The incident took place at Ketkipada in Dahisar on Sunday night, and the deceased child was a member of the Govinda Navtarun Mitra Mandal, a Govinda pathak (team). Mahesh Ramesh Jadhav

Preparations for the Dahi Handi festival (August 16) have begun in full swing across Mumbai, said an officer. So, Govinda pathaks from different parts are practising at night by building human pyramids. High platforms are being built everywhere, including Dahisar, for the competition. On Sunday night, the Navtarun Mitra Mandal team was practising the formation of human pyramids like they regularly do at Ketkipada in Dahisar. This team included Mahesh Ramesh Jadhav, 11, who would be climbing to the pyramid’s peak.

Around 10.45pm, Jadhav had climbed up to the sixth level, where he lost his balance and slipped before catching hold of the safety rope. He injured himself falling on the ground, and the other team members rushed him to Pragati Hospital in Dahisar East, where he died during treatment.

The Dahisar police have registered an accidental death report (ADR). The process of registering a negligence case against the organising committee of the mandal was underway as there were no safety measures put in place, said the officer. “The committee was required to take safety measures while practising the formation of human pyramids. They have not done it, which is why we will register an FIR against them,” said the officer.

The Bombay High Court in 2014 barred minors from taking part in Dahi Handi festival as it is dangerous and also imposed a height restriction of 20 feet for the human pyramids. In 2016, the Supreme Court upheld the high court decision. In 2017, the Bombay High Court accepted the state government’s statement allowing children only above 14 years to participate in the game and removed height restrictions.