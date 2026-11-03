Navi Mumbai: Amid concerns over the possibility of water scarcity in the coming months, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has implemented a 15% water cut starting Monday across all nodes under its jurisdiction. The water cut will remain in force until further notice. Alongside, a 24-hour weekly shutdown will be implemented in designated areas, while the pockets of Ulwe and Dronagiri will receive water on alternate days, officials said.

15% water cut in CIDCO-administered Navi Mumbai areas amid 50 MLD shortage

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According to figures from CIDCO’s water supply department, the authority is receiving 311 million litres per day (MLD) against an estimated requirement of 361 MLD, leaving a daily deficit of 50 MLD.

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“Staggered restrictions have been introduced to manage the available supply across nodes,” a CIDCO official said, requesting anonymity.

In Kharghar and New Panvel East, the 24-hour weekly shutdown will be implemented on Mondays, whereas on Tuesdays, the shutdown will be implemented in New Panvel West and sectors 2, 3, 5, 6, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25 and 25A in Ulwe, including Gavhan, Kopar and Morave. Kalamboli will face the shutdown on Wednesdays, Karanjade on Thursdays, and Taloja, Kalundre and Kamothe on Fridays.

The alternate-day supply arrangement covers Ulwe’s sectors 8, 9, 10B, 15C, 16, 17 and 18, including Shelghar, Bamandongari, Nhava, Shivajinagar and Nhava Khadi. In Dronagiri, it applies to sectors 1, 2, 11, 12, 15, 30, 47, 48, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54 and 55, as well as Dhutum, Bhendkhal, Pagota, Funde, Navghar, Navghar Pada, Bokadvira and Kunde.

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{{^usCountry}} Housing societies in Kharghar and Taloja, which together require around 104 MLD water, have been most affected by the shortage, with residents complaining about inadequate supply and low pressure. CIDCO sources water for the two nodes from the Hetawane dam (62 MLD) and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (5 MLD), apart from water supplied by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The NMMC’s allocation to CIDCO for Kharghar, Taloja and Kamothe too has dropped from 57 MLD to 40 MLD. Kamothe’s share has reduced from 37 MLD to 32 MLD, while Kharghar’s has dropped from 20 MLD to 8 MLD. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Housing societies in Kharghar and Taloja, which together require around 104 MLD water, have been most affected by the shortage, with residents complaining about inadequate supply and low pressure. CIDCO sources water for the two nodes from the Hetawane dam (62 MLD) and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (5 MLD), apart from water supplied by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The NMMC’s allocation to CIDCO for Kharghar, Taloja and Kamothe too has dropped from 57 MLD to 40 MLD. Kamothe’s share has reduced from 37 MLD to 32 MLD, while Kharghar’s has dropped from 20 MLD to 8 MLD. {{/usCountry}}

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In Dronagiri, housing societies have been forced to source water from private tankers at a high cost. At Akshar Estonia in sector 47, more than 350 families reportedly rely heavily on tanker supplies, with the society spending nearly ₹5 lakh a month on supplies, amounting to around ₹1.5 crore over three years.

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In Kharghar and Taloja, CIDCO has deployed 14 tankers that make approximately 140 trips per day. To tighten oversight of these operations, all 34 of CIDCO’s tankers have been fitted with GPS devices and all 11 major tanker filling stations have been placed under CCTV surveillance.

Officials said that a digital water portal featuring GPS tracking and OTP-based access is under development. Until its launch, daily updates are being maintained using Google Sheets, while CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director Ashwin Mudgal has initiated a monitoring exercise and called for review meetings to address supply-related problems.

CIDCO joint managing director Dr Raja Dayanidhi said complaints about water supply in Kharghar and Taloja were being verified and tankers deployed wherever required. “The dashboard system is being used to monitor tanker trips and water distribution,” he said.

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CIDCO has prohibited the use of tanker water for construction and recreation purposes. If housing societies are found using tanker water in swimming pools, their supply would be discontinued immediately, and confirmed irregularities would invite penalties and stringent action.

The authority is coordinating with the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran to address water shortages in Kalamboli. It has also conveyed to the MNNC the need for regular and adequate water supply.

“These efforts are aimed at improving supplies in areas facing shortages,” the official quoted earlier said.

CIDCO has also urged residents to conserve water, avoid using potable water for washing vehicles, prevent overhead tanks from overflowing and repair leaking taps and pipelines.