PMC puts proposed additional water cuts on hold

Pune residents will not face additional water cuts for now, with mayor Manjusha Nagpure directing the civic administration to continue the existing 10% cut until the proposal for further restrictions is discussed at the next meeting. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had sought 21 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water for the city for 2026-27. (HT)

The decision follows a proposal by the irrigation department to increase the water cut to 20% for the 2026-27 water year, citing the reduced allocation for the city. A meeting scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the proposal has been postponed. Nagpure said the administration would take a call after further deliberations at the canal committee meeting.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had sought 21 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water for the city for 2026-27. However, the irrigation department has approved an allocation of 11.33 TMC, compared with the 16 TMC supplied last year, leaving a shortfall of 4.67 TMC against last year’s supply.

The Khadakwasla dam system currently holds 24 TMC of water. The state government has directed that water stored in dams be reserved for drinking purposes, prompting the irrigation department to seek stricter restrictions on consumption.

Nagpure, however, has decided against an immediate increase in water cuts, insisting that the proposal be discussed at the canal committee meeting before a final decision is taken.

For now, the existing schedule of a 10% water cut every Thursday will continue, with no increase in the frequency or extent of the restrictions, the mayor said.