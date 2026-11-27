MUMBAI: A 17-year-old Class 12 student died after a pack of stray dogs allegedly chased him in Badlapur West on Thursday. The teenager, who had undergone bypass surgery three years ago, ran to escape the dogs and soon developed chest discomfort and breathing difficulties. He was rushed to Badlapur Rural Hospital, where he was declared dead.

17-yr-old dies after dogs chase him in Badlapur

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Harshal Shinde, an HSC Science student who lived in Shani Nagar, had gone to drop off a friend when the incident occurred, police said. A woman was feeding dogs in the area when some of them allegedly began chasing him. Shinde ran and took shelter near a shop before complaining of chest discomfort, breathlessness and sweating.

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Police said he had a history of bypass surgery and suspect that the exertion from running may have contributed to his death.

Residents said stray dogs had become a concern in Shani Nagar, with one local claiming that more than 30 dogs gathered in a single lane. “Nobody can leave their children to play alone because of the dogs. Even for school, they have to be accompanied by an adult,” the resident said.

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{{^usCountry}} The resident added that a woman fed the dogs twice a day, attracting several of them to the area. Shinde was the only child of his parents, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The resident added that a woman fed the dogs twice a day, attracting several of them to the area. Shinde was the only child of his parents, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Ruchita Ghorpade, Nagadhyaksha, Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council said it’s an unfortunate incident the council has started working to improve shelters homes. They will sterilize more dogs with the help of municipal workers and activists.