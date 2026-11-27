Mumbai: As many as 227 schools across Maharashtra will introduce vocational education courses from the 2027-28 academic year, with the state government appointing the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University to implement the programme. The initiative, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aims to bring skill-based learning into schools alongside regular academic education.

227 schools to add vocational courses under NEP

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A government resolution issued by the school education department on November 26 said the university would implement the courses under the Centre’s Samagra Shiksha framework.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The schools are among 970 approved by the Centre’s Project Approval Board for vocational education in Maharashtra. After vocational training organisations were assigned schools, 227 remained unallocated. The state has now handed these schools to the skills university.

The courses will follow the National Skills Qualifications Framework and Samagra Shiksha guidelines, allowing students to learn practical skills alongside their regular studies.

The NEP 2020 emphasises integrating vocational training into school education and bridging the gap between academic and skill-based learning.

The university, established on March 23, 2021, was later renamed after industrialist Ratan Tata. The government resolution said the proposal to take up the 227 schools had come from the university.