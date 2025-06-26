MUMBAI: The police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly unauthorisedly residing in IIT Bombay’s hostel and attending lectures. The accused has been remanded in police custody till July 8. 22-year-old arrested for trespassing on IIT-B premises

According to the police, the accused, who had come to Mumbai from Karnataka, first entered the IIT Bombay campus on June 2 and stayed there till June 7. He went back in after a few days, said a police officer.

The incident came to light a few days ago when the staff noticed him and found out that he was not a student and had been staying on campus and attending lectures illegally.

The Powai police registered an FIR against the accused for trespassing. The case has been transferred to the crime branch for investigation.