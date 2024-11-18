Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Baba Siddique murder: Man who allegedly financed killing held in Akola

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Nov 18, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Crime Branch arrested Salman Vohra in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case, raising total arrests to 25. Investigation ongoing into organized crime links

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday apprehended a Gujarat resident from Akola in the high-profile murder case of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, raising the total number of arrests to 25.

A file photo of Baba Siddique and son Zeeshan. (Instagram/Zeeshan Siddique)(HT_PRINT)
A file photo of Baba Siddique and son Zeeshan. (Instagram/Zeeshan Siddique)(HT_PRINT)

The accused, identified as Salman Vohra, a resident of Urban Park in Gujarat’s Anand district, was nabbed in collaboration with the Akola Crime Branch. According to officials, Vohra allegedly provided financial support to Nareshkumar Singh—brother of an earlier-arrested accused Gurnail Singh—as well as other suspects, including Rupesh Mohol and Harishkumar.

Siddique, 66, was gunned down on October 12 near the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in Bandra East’s Nirmal Nagar. Investigations have revealed that Vohra had opened a bank account in May this year, facilitating financial transactions to fund the crime.

Meanwhile, the police have also arrested Akashdeep Karajsingh Gill, a 22-year-old resident of Pacca Chishti village in Fazilka, Punjab, located just 11 kilometres from the Pakistan border. Gill, believed to have close links with the incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was detained through a joint effort by the Mumbai Crime Branch and Punjab’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

Gill is suspected of passing instructions from the Bishnoi gang to Sujit Singh alias Babbu Singh, another arrested accused, regarding the murder. Police said Singh had conducted reconnaissance with two other suspects, Sapre and Kanaujia, and had received financial support for procuring weapons and planning the crime.

Both Vohra and Gill were produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody until November 21.

The investigation saw a major breakthrough on November 10, with the arrest of Shivkumar Gautam, the alleged main shooter, from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district. Gautam, who had been on the run since October 12, was apprehended while attempting to cross into Nepal.

Authorities remain unclear about the motive behind Siddique’s murder, despite the extensive arrests and connections to organised crime networks. Investigators continue to probe the role of the Bishnoi gang and its affiliates in orchestrating the killing.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //