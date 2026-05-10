NAVI MUMBAI: A 27-year-old worker was killed after allegedly being run over by a concrete mixer truck in the Turbhe Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Navi Mumbai on Friday afternoon. The driver allegedly fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle.

27-year-old worker run over by concrete mixer truck

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The Turbhe police later arrested the driver, identified as Bhaiyalal Rambhu Yadav, 36, a resident of Mahape MIDC and originally from Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the incident took place around noon on May 8 on the road connecting ESDEE Paints Company at Ganpatipada to the London Pilsner (LP) Bridge near Everest Company Ground in the MIDC area.

The deceased, identified as Suresh Basuraj Kore, 27, a resident of Indira Nagar, Turbhe MIDC, was walking towards his workplace when the accident occurred.

Police said Yadav was driving a concrete mixer truck, which he allegedly drove rashly and negligently, knocking Kore to the ground before running over him, causing fatal injuries.

“The accused was traced through the vehicle registration number ,” an officer from the Turbhe police station said. The complaint in the case was lodged by the victim’s elder brother, Shivraj Basuraj Kore, 33, who works in the area. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

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