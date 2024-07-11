28-year-old dies during birthday celebrations

Navi Mumbai: A birthday celebration turned out to be deadly for Juinagar resident Raj Sanjay Sangre, 28, who drowned while spending time with his friend at an under-construction building site on Tuesday. HT Image

According to senior police inspector Tanaji Bhagat from Nerul police station, Sangre, who regularly swam in the creek, was likely under the influence of alcohol, which impaired his ability to swim and led to his drowning. Sangre, a delivery boy, lived with his parents at Parashuram Society in Juinagar Sector-23.

To celebrate his birthday, Sangre and a friend decided to party at a water-filled pit near Mangalprabhu Hospital in Juinagar Sector-24 around 3 pm. The duo jumped into the pit and began swimming, but Sangre struggled in the stagnant water and eventually drowned.

“There are videos of the deceased swimming in the pit. But suddenly, he started drowning,” assistant police inspector Nitin Khade from Nerul police station said.

The friend quickly informed the fire brigade, who retrieved Sangre and rushed him to Mangal Prabhu Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered, with no suspicion of foul play and no complaints from the family.